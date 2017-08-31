Houston's Flooding Problem Reflects Shortfalls In City Planning Lack of proper drainage, no real zoning code and rapid unregulated growth had a hand in damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Coupled with climate change, it was a recipe for disaster. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Bloomberg Businessweek economics editor Peter Coy who recently published a feature called "Harvey Wasn't Just Bad Weather. It Was Bad City Planning."

Lack of proper drainage, no real zoning code and rapid unregulated growth had a hand in damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Coupled with climate change, it was a recipe for disaster. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Bloomberg Businessweek economics editor Peter Coy who recently published a feature called "Harvey Wasn't Just Bad Weather. It Was Bad City Planning."