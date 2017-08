Thousands Of Haitians Enter Canada Amid Fears Of Deportation From U.S. Thousands of Haitians have crossed into Canada in recent weeks, fearing deportation from the U.S. They came after the Trump administration said it might end temporary protected status granted after the massive earthquake in Haiti in 2010. This has lead to some soul-searching in Canada.

Thousands Of Haitians Enter Canada Amid Fears Of Deportation From U.S. World Thousands Of Haitians Enter Canada Amid Fears Of Deportation From U.S. Thousands Of Haitians Enter Canada Amid Fears Of Deportation From U.S. Audio will be available later today. Thousands of Haitians have crossed into Canada in recent weeks, fearing deportation from the U.S. They came after the Trump administration said it might end temporary protected status granted after the massive earthquake in Haiti in 2010. This has lead to some soul-searching in Canada. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor