Louisiana's Hurricane Preparedness Louisiana is better prepared for massive storms compared to when Hurricane Katrina hit 12 years ago. Dr. Rebekah Gee, Louisiana's health secretary, talks with Rachel Martin about lessons learned.

Louisiana's Hurricane Preparedness U.S. Louisiana's Hurricane Preparedness Louisiana's Hurricane Preparedness Audio will be available later today. Louisiana is better prepared for massive storms compared to when Hurricane Katrina hit 12 years ago. Dr. Rebekah Gee, Louisiana's health secretary, talks with Rachel Martin about lessons learned. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor