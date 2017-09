Tourists Still Head To Los Cabos Despite Safety And Security Warnings Despite a spike in the number of homicides and a U.S. State Department travel advisory, tourists are continuing to flock to Los Cabos, Mexico. The popular tourist destination is now one of the most violent in Mexico, but tourists and officials don't seem worried about the warnings.

