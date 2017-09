Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor Visits 'The Judge's Chamber' At Yankee Stadium U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor sat in Yankee Stadium yesterday in a section called "The Judge's Chamber." It is named after Yankee baseball player Aaron Judge. Sotomayor is from the Bronx and has been a fan for a long time.

