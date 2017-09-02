Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne, this last weekend, guests at an expo in Wisconsin were treated to a runway fashion show. Quite unique, it was made entirely of high-end clothing perfect for doing what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: This is in Wisconsin?

SAGAL: This is in Wisconsin.

MO ROCCA: Cheese cloth.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: That would actually - cheese cloth fashions would be interesting.

ROBERTS: I'm going to need a hint.

SAGAL: Well, according to the experts, this year, holsters are above the knee.

ROBERTS: Clothing specifically designed to hold guns?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: For - its clothing specifically designed for packing heat. It was the NRA's concealed carry fashion show.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And it was different from most high-end fashion shows...

ADAM FELBER: Because the gun that you don't see but is only hinted at is so much more sexy.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly that.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But, no, it was very exciting.

FELBER: It leaves a little something to the imagination.

SAGAL: Exactly.

FELBER: Is it a Glock or a .45?

ROBERTS: There are T-shirts. Is the classic - is that a gun - yeah, yeah.

SAGAL: Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no. This is functional, high-fashion clothing...

ROBERTS: Right.

SAGAL: ...That has places, holsters, slots, pouches for your concealed weapon. They got leather handbags with gun pouches, holsters with fun prints, shirts with pistol pockets, all specially designed not to clash with your confederate flag.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They're great outfits when you need to look like a threat to the nation but you don't want to wear your FLOTUS hat and stilettos one more time.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: And they really are concealed. They're concealed.

SAGAL: They're concealed, yeah.

ROBERTS: These are all meant to conceal. But isn't they're an art to, you know, having it in the right place because if it's in the wrong place you could shoot yourself accidentally?

SAGAL: Well, that's why you need the NRA...

ROCCA: Right.

ROBERTS: Isn't that kind of a thing?

SAGAL: ...To provide your clothing.

FELBER: You need cunningly designed holsters that lift and separate.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I've got to say...

(APPLAUSE)

FELBER: Obviously.

SAGAL: ...The photos of this thing are ridiculous. The NRA fashion show gives you a terrifying glimpse into what the world of fashion would look like when you don't allow gay people to help out.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DRESSED TO KILL")

CHER: (Singing) I'm dressed to kill, and you know that I will. We're dancing in the dark with my hands around your heart. Our heads will roll, and blood will spill. But how can you resist when, baby, I am dressed to kill?

SAGAL: Coming up, how to succeed in business with some lying. It's our Bluff The Listener Game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.