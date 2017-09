What Were The Russians Burning In San Francisco? Black smoke billowed out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco as it prepared to close. Russian officials said they were using the fireplace.

What Were The Russians Burning In San Francisco? U.S. What Were The Russians Burning In San Francisco? What Were The Russians Burning In San Francisco? Audio will be available later today. Black smoke billowed out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco as it prepared to close. Russian officials said they were using the fireplace. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor