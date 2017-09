High School Football Games Canceled Across Houston More than 100 high school football games in Texas have been canceled following Harvey. Scott Simon talks with Angel Verdejo, who covered football for the Houston Chronicle and now works in education.

High School Football Games Canceled Across Houston Sports High School Football Games Canceled Across Houston High School Football Games Canceled Across Houston Audio will be available later today. More than 100 high school football games in Texas have been canceled following Harvey. Scott Simon talks with Angel Verdejo, who covered football for the Houston Chronicle and now works in education. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor