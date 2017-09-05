China, Russia Call For New Round Of Talks On North Korean Nuclear Program China and Russia are calling for a return to negotiations to resolve the North Korean crisis. Switzerland has offered to mediate, and the United States is threatening a new round of sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin says sanctions are ridiculous but warned of "global catastrophe" in the face of "military hysteria."

