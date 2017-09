Pope Francis Visits Colombia Amid Deep Divisions Over Peace Process Pope Francis arrives in Colombia on Tuesday. His visit comes as the South American nation is working through a peace deal that ended a 50-year guerrilla war. The pope supported the peace deal, but some claim he hasn't supported more justice for the war's victims.

