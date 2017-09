Puerto Rico's Governor Outlines Preparations Ahead Of Hurricane Irma Puerto Rico's governor has declared a state of emergency for the territory in light of Hurricane Irma. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Gov. Ricardo Rossello on how he is preparing for the possible damage caused by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

