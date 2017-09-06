A Man In Japan Plays 'Despacito' On Calculators

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee had the song of the summer with "Despacito." In an unusual cover of the song: two calculators are used to play the tones on each key that mimic the notes of the hit song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESPACITO (FT. JUSTIN BIEBER)")

LUIS FONSI AND DADDY YANKEE: (Singing) Despacito...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here on MORNING EDITION, we like to highlight talented folks doing interesting things. Hopefully, we'll do that somewhere else in the show. But for now, we bring you a Japanese man playing "Despacito" on a calculator - two calculators, actually. He figured out the tones on each key that mimic the notes of the hit song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Playing calculator keys).

MARTIN: You're welcome. It's MORNING EDITION.

