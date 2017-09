Rough Translation: American Surrogates Wealthy Chinese woman are hiring Americans to be surrogate moms. We explore how the relationship between a Chinese woman and her American surrogate changed during a particularly difficult pregnancy.

Rough Translation: American Surrogates

Audio will be available later today.