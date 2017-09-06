Accessibility links

The Thistle & Shamrock: Mícheál Ó Domhnaill We remember one of Ireland's most influential artists with the music he recorded and produced over three decades.
Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program

This week's show is a tribute to Mícheál Ó Domhnaill. Courtesy of Greg Duffy hide caption

In this episode, we remember Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, one of Ireland's most influential artists, with the music he recorded and produced over three decades. Host Fiona Ritchie features legendary Celtic music groups of which Domhnaill was a member — Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Relativity and Nightnoise — along with other recordings featuring the guitarist, producer, composer and singer who contributed to over 100 albums.

