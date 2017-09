Civil Rights Division Nominee Eric Dreiband Appears Before Senate Panel More than 70 civil rights groups are objecting to President Trump's nomination of Eric Dreiband to serve as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division. On Wednesday, Dreiband got a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

More than 70 civil rights groups are objecting to President Trump's nomination of Eric Dreiband to serve as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division. On Wednesday, Dreiband got a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.