Study Finds Potential Economic Upside To Starting School Later In The Day There's clear research that starting school at 8:30 a.m. or later has many benefits for teen health. But school districts aren't changing, citing the costs of making start times later. A new study from the RAND Corporation found the potential upside to a nationwide shift for the U.S. economy could be $83 billion over a decade.

