Senior Citizens Face Big Challenges In Preparing For Hurricanes Big storms like Harvey and Irma are terrifying to everyone in their path, but they can be especially hard for elderly people living alone. NPR takes a look at what to do if you're a senior citizen facing a natural disaster.

Senior Citizens Face Big Challenges In Preparing For Hurricanes U.S. Senior Citizens Face Big Challenges In Preparing For Hurricanes Senior Citizens Face Big Challenges In Preparing For Hurricanes Audio will be available later today. Big storms like Harvey and Irma are terrifying to everyone in their path, but they can be especially hard for elderly people living alone. NPR takes a look at what to do if you're a senior citizen facing a natural disaster. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor