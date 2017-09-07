Accessibility links

Stream Emily Haines' New Album, 'A Choir Of The Mind' The Metric singer returns with her first solo album in a decade — and another set of reflections too raw for the band that made her famous.
NPR logo

Choir Of The Mind

First Listen: Emily Haines, 'Choir Of The Mind'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Emily Haines, 'Choir Of The Mind'

Choir Of The Mind

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Choir Of The Mind
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Emily Haines' Choir Of The Mind is out Sept. 15. Justin Broadbent hide caption

toggle caption
Justin Broadbent

Emily Haines' Choir Of The Mind is out Sept. 15.

Justin Broadbent

Back in 2006, inspired by a rough patch in her life, Emily Haines took a break from her dance-pop band Metric and embarked on a brief but fruitful solo career. Trading buzzy synths and beats for pianos and strings, Haines released Knives Don't Have Your Back, a bleak but elegant set of chamber-pop ballads about aching and making do. Then, with her solo turn seemingly out of her system, she returned to Metric, which went on to release another string of hard-charging dance records. It's now been a decade since Haines' previous solo release, a 2007 EP titled What Is Free To A Good Home?

Emily Haines, Choir Of The Mind Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

That hiatus is about to end with Choir Of The Mind, an ambitious collection that expands Haines' solo palette in every way. For one thing, it clocks in at a generous 59 minutes, during which the singer repeatedly builds on the gorgeous portent of Knives Don't Have Your Back. With its wonderfully Hainesian title, "Nihilist Abyss" strips her sound down to a fragile vocal and a spare piano line, but "Fatal Gift" revs up those simple ingredients until they give way to a chugging bit of skittish pop. Choir Of The Mind's title track takes another left turn, as Haines drifts into a lengthy spoken-word ramble that finds her speaking over herself, echoing chaotically, and at one point even riffing on Rihanna's "Work."

"People drift away," Haines laments in the album-opening "Planets," as her own "ahhhh-ahhhhhhhs" warp and whoosh around her. But Choir Of The Mind isn't all nihilistic abysses. "Strangle All Romance" defies its title with a simple defining statement: "Love is my labor of life."

Conceived in order to help Haines make sense of major changes, Choir Of The Mind provides another landing place for reflections too raw for Metric. But above all, its hypnotic grace helps it function as a road map, marking key points on a journey back to contentment.

Emily Haines, Choir Of The Mind Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Emily Haines, 'Choir Of The Mind'

01Planets

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Planets
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Fatal Gift

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fatal Gift
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Strangle All Romance

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Strangle All Romance
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Wounded

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Wounded
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Legend Of The Wild Horse

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Legend Of The Wild Horse
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Nihilist Abyss

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Nihilist Abyss
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Minefield Of Memory

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Minefield Of Memory
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Perfect On The Surface

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Perfect On The Surface
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Choir Of The Mind

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Choir Of The Mind
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Statuette

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Statuette
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Siren

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Siren
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Irish Exit

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Irish Exit
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

13RIP

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    RIP
    Album
    Choir Of The Mind
    Artist
    Emily Haines
    Label
    Last Gang
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Choir Of The Mind
Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Choir Of The Mind
Artist
Emily Haines
Label
Last Gang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety