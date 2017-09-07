Accessibility links

Stream The Lone Bellow's New Album, 'Walk Into A Storm' Walk Into A Storm ably captures the group's earnest, ingratiating charm, dispensed via charisma-drenched songs that amble and soar.
NPR logo

Walk Into A Storm

First Listen: The Lone Bellow, 'Walk Into A Storm'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: The Lone Bellow, 'Walk Into A Storm'

Walk Into A Storm

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Walk Into A Storm
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

The Lone Bellow's new album, Walk Into A Storm, comes out Sept. 15. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

The Lone Bellow's new album, Walk Into A Storm, comes out Sept. 15.

Courtesy of the artist

If there's a secret to the warm, wide-open sound of The Lone Bellow, it lies in absolute sincerity and commitment: As playful as their live shows can be, Zach Williams, Kanene Doheney Pipkin and Brian Elmquist perform with openhearted, vein-bursting conviction. All three of the band's albums — including the new Walk Into A Storm — ably capture the group's earnest, agreeable charm, dispensed via songs that amble and soar.

The Lone Bellow, Walk Into A Storm. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Between 2015's Then Came The Morning and Walk Into A Storm, The Lone Bellow relocated from Brooklyn to Nashville — a move reflected by the presence of producer Dave Cobb, who's overseen star-making albums for the likes of Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson. Cobb gives Walk Into A Storm a bright, crisp, sunny sound that perfectly matches The Lone Bellow's penchant for warmly rousing, gospel-inflected Americana.

The record comes stacked with charisma-drenched ringers, from the crowd-pleasing single "Time's Always Leaving" to the roiling opener "Deeper In The Water" — which, in turn, gives way to "Is It Ever Gonna Be Easy," a slow-burner that channels both Van Morrison and his spiritual descendant, Glen Hansard. Elsewhere, Williams and Pipkin duet in the string-swept ballad "Come Break My Heart Again," Pipkin takes the lead in the countrified barnstormer "Feather," and Williams conjures up the chiming charm of late-'80s college radio in "Can't Be Happy For Long." All the way through, each song is calibrated for maximum ingratiation — a goal it hits with clockwork precision.

The Lone Bellow, Walk Into A Storm. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: The Lone Bellow, 'Walk Into A Storm'

01Deeper In The Water

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Deeper In The Water
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Is It Ever Gonna Be Easy

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/548881600/548908302" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Is It Ever Gonna Be Easy
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03May You Be Well

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    May You Be Well
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Come Break My Heart Again

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Come Break My Heart Again
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Feather

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Feather
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Walk Into A Storm

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Walk Into A Storm
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Time's Always Leaving

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Time's Always Leaving
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Can't Be Happy For Long

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Can't Be Happy For Long
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Between The Lines

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Between The Lines
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Long Way To Go

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Long Way To Go
    Album
    Walk Into A Storm
    Artist
    The Lone Bellow
    Label
    Masterworks Broadway
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Into A Storm
Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Walk Into A Storm
Artist
The Lone Bellow
Label
Masterworks Broadway

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety