Taliban Attacks U.S. Afghan Base In Response To Leaflets Earlier this week, the U.S. Army dropped leaflets in Afghanistan with images that offended many Muslims in the country, and the Taliban responded with an attack on an American air base. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Thomas Henriksen of the Hoover Institution about the U.S. strategy to win hearts and minds.

