Betsy Devos Signals Roll Back Of Obama Policies On Campus Sexual Assault The Trump administration is expected to address Obama-era policies cracking down on campus sexual assault. Education Secretary Betsy Devos has signaled she wants to make significant changes to how schools handle allegations, to ensure the process is fair to accused students.

Betsy Devos Signals Roll Back Of Obama Policies On Campus Sexual Assault Education Betsy Devos Signals Roll Back Of Obama Policies On Campus Sexual Assault Betsy Devos Signals Roll Back Of Obama Policies On Campus Sexual Assault Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is expected to address Obama-era policies cracking down on campus sexual assault. Education Secretary Betsy Devos has signaled she wants to make significant changes to how schools handle allegations, to ensure the process is fair to accused students. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor