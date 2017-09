American Women Dominate U.S. Open Tennis Semifinals For the first time in 36 years, four American women — Madison Keys, Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens — are in the U.S. Open Semifinals. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to former pro tennis player and ESPN commentator Pamela Shriver about the significance of this open.

