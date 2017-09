Canada Secretly Sneaks LGBT Russians Out Of Chechnya NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kimahli Powell, executive director of non-profit, Rainbow Railroad, about the joint program between Powell's organization and the Canadian government to secretly move gay men and women out of Chechnya and into Canada as government-assisted refugees.

