Not My Job: We Quiz Arcade Fire's Win Butler On Odd Arcade Games The band's fifth album, Everything Now, was released in July. We'll ask Butler about a game from the 1980s, a rather surprising game from Japan, and The Last Barfighter — a game with a twist.
Not My Job: We Quiz Arcade Fire's Win Butler On Odd Arcade Games

Listen · 8:43
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs at Lollapalooza on Aug. 6 in Chicago.
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
The band Arcade Fire may have been formed in Montreal, but founder Win Butler isn't even Canadian — he was raised in Texas. So the next time you hear choral harmonies, ethereal instruments and angsty lyrics about feelings, remember: That's the Texas sound.

We've invited Butler to play a game called "I've got Pac-Man fever!" Three questions about surprising arcade games.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

