One-Third Of Florida Residents Told To Evacuate Before Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall Florida is bracing for the full impact of Hurricane Irma. The eye of the storm isn't expected to come ashore along the Florida Keys until early Sunday, but rain bands are already pummeling the area.

