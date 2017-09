Hurricane Irma Evacuations Force Difficult Decisions People in Florida have been preparing for Hurricane Irma. Some have evacuated, while others are taking shelter. And some are even trying to go on with their vacations.

Hurricane Irma Evacuations Force Difficult Decisions U.S. Hurricane Irma Evacuations Force Difficult Decisions Hurricane Irma Evacuations Force Difficult Decisions Audio will be available later today. People in Florida have been preparing for Hurricane Irma. Some have evacuated, while others are taking shelter. And some are even trying to go on with their vacations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor