Lack Of Coverage As The Carribean Reckons With Aftermath Of Hurricane Irma Several of the Caribbean islands were badly hit by Hurricane Irma. NPR's Michel Martin chats with Anika Kentish, a journalist and resident of the island Antigua, about how the island is dealing with the aftermath.

Lack Of Coverage As The Carribean Reckons With Aftermath Of Hurricane Irma U.S. Lack Of Coverage As The Carribean Reckons With Aftermath Of Hurricane Irma Lack Of Coverage As The Carribean Reckons With Aftermath Of Hurricane Irma Audio will be available later today. Several of the Caribbean islands were badly hit by Hurricane Irma. NPR's Michel Martin chats with Anika Kentish, a journalist and resident of the island Antigua, about how the island is dealing with the aftermath. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor