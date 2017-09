Hurricane Irma Hits Southwest Florida Then Moves North Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida today as a category 3 storm. More than a million people are without power and the worst may be yet to come as the storm moves north.

Hurricane Irma Hits Southwest Florida Then Moves North Around the Nation Hurricane Irma Hits Southwest Florida Then Moves North Hurricane Irma Hits Southwest Florida Then Moves North Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida today as a category 3 storm. More than a million people are without power and the worst may be yet to come as the storm moves north. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor