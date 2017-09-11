Power Out For More Than 60 Percent Of Florida Homes And Businesses

More than 6.2 million Florida homes and businesses are now without power after Hurricane Irma barreled through the state, according the state's emergency management division. That's 62 percent of the state's power customers — and there are several counties where 80-90 percent of customers are without power.

In Miami-Dade County, where roads flooded and debris flew, and more than three-quarters of residents (830,000 out of 1.1 million) are without power as of Monday morning.

Florida Power and Light, the state's major electricity provider, deployed nearly 17,000 workers ahead of the storm to assist with restoration.

FPL's Chief Communications Officer Rob Gould told ABC over the weekend that the company anticipated that in some areas the power grid would have to be totally rebuilt. The restoration to some areas is expected to take weeks, he said. Gould also said FPL experienced a power outage at its command center.

Michael Rivers of North Lauderdale, Fla. said losing power took him from "anxious before and during the storm, to bored and angry after due to the loss of power. ... it's hot."

