Power Out For More Than 60 Percent Of Florida Homes And Businesses

Updated 12 p.m. ET

More than 6.5 million Florida homes and businesses are now without power after Hurricane Irma moved through the state, according to the state's emergency management division. That's 62 percent of the state's power customers, and there are several counties where 80-90 percent of customers are without power.

In Miami-Dade County, where roads flooded and debris flew, around three-quarters of residents (830,000 out of 1.1 million) are without power as of Monday.

Florida Power & Light, the state's major electricity provider, has nearly 20,000 workers deployed around the state. The company has restored power to about 1 million customers so far but CEO Eric Silagy said Monday that "people need to be prepared for some prolonged and extended outages."

Everybody FPL has is "already being deployed" and the company is working to secure more workers from out of state to help, Silagy said, including some crews who were assisting in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Silagy called the outages "unprecedented" and of a "magnitude we just haven't seen before." He believes southwest Florida is the most impacted but cautions that numbers may rise as "Irma hasn't left." Nursing homes, shelters, major thoroughfares are priorities.

Michael Rivers of North Lauderdale, Fla., said losing power took him from "anxious before and during the storm, to bored and angry after due to the loss of power. ... it's hot."

We will update this post as more information becomes available.