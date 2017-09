Millions Remain Without Power After Hurricane Irma Swept Across Florida In the wake of Hurricane Irma, more than 6.5 million customers in Florida are left without power. Eric Silagy, CEO of Florida Power & Light, which provides electricity to half the state, said on Monday that residents need to be prepared for "prolonged and extended outages."

