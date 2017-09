Voter Fraud Commission Holds Second Meeting In New Hampshire Amid Controversy President Trump's controversial commission looking into voter fraud holds its first meeting outside Washington, D.C., on Tuesday in New Hampshire. The federal panel has been unusually secretive and is being sued by voter advocacy groups, who want it to be more transparent about its agenda. Questions have also been raised by a Breitbart News article written by co-chair Kris Kobach alleging widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire last November.