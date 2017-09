U.N. Security Council Set To Vote On New Sanctions Against North Korea The United Nations Security Council plans to vote on new sanctions against North Korea, following the country's recent nuclear test. But the sanctions package was reportedly watered down and no longer includes U.S. demands for an oil embargo.

