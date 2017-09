In Houston, Children Are Likely To Experience Trauma From Hurricane Harvey Students are returning to school in Houston, just a few weeks after Hurricane Harvey flooded the city. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Joy Osofsky, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Louisiana State University, about the trauma that children experience after natural disasters.

In Houston, Children Are Likely To Experience Trauma From Hurricane Harvey Mental Health In Houston, Children Are Likely To Experience Trauma From Hurricane Harvey In Houston, Children Are Likely To Experience Trauma From Hurricane Harvey Audio will be available later today. Students are returning to school in Houston, just a few weeks after Hurricane Harvey flooded the city. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Joy Osofsky, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Louisiana State University, about the trauma that children experience after natural disasters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor