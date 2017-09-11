Len Wein, Co-Creator Of Wolverine And Storm Comics, Dies At 69

Len Wein, co-creator of iconic comic book characters such as Wolverine and Storm, has died. He was 69 years old.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Comic book writer and editor Len Wein has died. He helped create a lot of famous characters during his nearly 50-year career.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Like Storm, the white-haired X-Man who controls the weather.

MCEVERS: Human-plant hybrid Swamp Thing.

SHAPIRO: And most notably...

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLANGING)

SHAPIRO: ...A ferocious Canadian mutant with long metal claws.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE WOLVERINE")

HIROYUKI SANADA: (As Shingen) What kind of monster are you?

HUGH JACKMAN: (As Logan) The Wolverine.

SHAPIRO: Wolverine first appeared in 1974 in an issue of "The Incredible Hulk."

EVAN NARCISSE: And he was kind of a bruiser.

MCEVERS: Evan Narcisse writes about comics for the website io9. He says Len Weins' Wolverine was a change from the straight-laced heroes of the time.

NARCISSE: He was coarse. He was rowdy. He was impolite. That was a really big breath of fresh air.

SHAPIRO: In 1975, Wein and artist Dave Cockrum revamped Marvel's X-Men. They added Wolverine to the team, and the rest is pop culture history.

MCEVERS: And that's not all Wein did.

NARCISSE: He edited "Watchmen," which is one of the most important superhero comics of the 20th century.

MCEVERS: The series was published by DC Comics in the late '80s. And it was different - darker, more philosophical. "Watchmen" set a serious tone for comic books.

SHAPIRO: And Wein played a big part in that.

NARCISSE: He was always looking for the humanity in these over-the-top absurdist paradigms of superhero work. Like, he was trying to find, how can these characters be relatable to readers?

SHAPIRO: Narcisse says that's part of Wein's legacy. His characters may have had superpowers, but they also grappled with self-doubt and failure.

MCEVERS: Comic book writer and editor Len Wein died yesterday. He was 69.

(SOUNDBITE OF KABLE SONG, "MISSION FAILER - OUTRO")

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.