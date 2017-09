Nearly 25 Percent Of Homes Destroyed In Florida Keys After Hurricane Irma On Tuesday, some residents of the Florida Keys were allowed to return home to assess damage from Hurricane Irma. The storm destroyed about 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency.

