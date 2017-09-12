U.S. Census Bureau Records Improvements In Income, Poverty And Health Coverage The U.S. Census Bureau released a trio of reports Tuesday on income, poverty and health insurance coverage. All three measures showed improvement. Real median household income increased by 3.2 percent in 2016 over the previous year, and now stands at just over $59,000. The official poverty rate fell for the second year in a row to 12.7 percent.

U.S. Census Bureau Records Improvements In Income, Poverty And Health Coverage Business U.S. Census Bureau Records Improvements In Income, Poverty And Health Coverage U.S. Census Bureau Records Improvements In Income, Poverty And Health Coverage Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Census Bureau released a trio of reports Tuesday on income, poverty and health insurance coverage. All three measures showed improvement. Real median household income increased by 3.2 percent in 2016 over the previous year, and now stands at just over $59,000. The official poverty rate fell for the second year in a row to 12.7 percent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor