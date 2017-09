In France, Demonstrators Protest Macron's Plan To Overhaul Labor Code In the face of massive street protests, successive French presidents backed down on attempts to loosen up France's protective labor market. Macron says he will never cede, and France is preparing for the fight.

In France, Demonstrators Protest Macron's Plan To Overhaul Labor Code Europe In France, Demonstrators Protest Macron's Plan To Overhaul Labor Code In France, Demonstrators Protest Macron's Plan To Overhaul Labor Code Audio will be available later today. In the face of massive street protests, successive French presidents backed down on attempts to loosen up France's protective labor market. Macron says he will never cede, and France is preparing for the fight. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor