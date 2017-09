Tesla Upgrades Batteries On Some Cars To Help Irma Evacuees To help evacuees from Hurricane Irma drive a little further, Telsa sent an upgrade to some of it's cars that made the battery last longer. This raises the question: if they could do it with software remotely, why didn't they do it before? Many companies try to differentiate between identical or nearly identical products to sell them to some people for more and others for less. That's not necessarily a bad thing.