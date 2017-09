Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Cancels U.N. Trip Amid Rohingya Crisis Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is cancelling her trip to the United Nations General Assembly next week. The de facto ruler of Myanmar and one-time democracy icon is facing widespread criticism for not stopping atrocities against a minority Muslim population.

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Cancels U.N. Trip Amid Rohingya Crisis Asia Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Cancels U.N. Trip Amid Rohingya Crisis Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Cancels U.N. Trip Amid Rohingya Crisis Audio will be available later today. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is cancelling her trip to the United Nations General Assembly next week. The de facto ruler of Myanmar and one-time democracy icon is facing widespread criticism for not stopping atrocities against a minority Muslim population. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor