YouTube Inadvertently Erases Syrian War Videos In Purge Of Extremist Propaganda NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Sarah El Deeb of the Associated Press about YouTube's effort to get rid of extremist propaganda videos from its website. The effort has inadvertently erased thousands of videos that document the Syrian war. Human rights advocates say such documentation could have been used as evidence in future war crime trials.

