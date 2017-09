Morning News Brief A relief operation is underway for Hurricane Irma survivors in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The hurricane response in Florida gets a visit from President Trump, who is touting a display of bipartisanship after another meeting with Democratic leaders. Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled a recent military crackdown in Myanmar.

