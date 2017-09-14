Symbol Of Post-Irma Cleanup: Nun With A Chainsaw

When downed trees blocked the road near Sister Margaret Ann's school in southwest Miami-Dade County, she grabbed a chainsaw and got to work.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with the story of the chainsaw-wielding nun who has become a hero of Hurricane Irma cleanup. Sister Margaret Ann spotted downed trees in her neighborhood in Miami so she pitched in in her habit. There was a need, she says, I had the means. Miami-Dade Police posted her photos, sparking debate on the difficulty of handling a chainsaw wearing a habit, also sparking this comment - she rocks. It's MORNING EDITION.

