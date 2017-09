Relief Operation Tries To Ease Irma Victims' Pain In Virgin Islands U.S. and British military planes and helicopters are joining people in private boats trying to get basic necessities in to areas that were flattened by Hurricane Irma more than a week ago.

Relief Operation Tries To Ease Irma Victims' Pain In Virgin Islands

U.S. and British military planes and helicopters are joining people in private boats trying to get basic necessities in to areas that were flattened by Hurricane Irma more than a week ago.