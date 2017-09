Florida County Worries About Irma's Clean-Up Costs In Nassau County, one county official says they are still waiting on reimbursement from state and federal authorities for disaster costs forked out when Hurricane Matthew caused damage last year.

Florida County Worries About Irma's Clean-Up Costs Florida County Worries About Irma's Clean-Up Costs Florida County Worries About Irma's Clean-Up Costs Audio will be available later today. In Nassau County, one county official says they are still waiting on reimbursement from state and federal authorities for disaster costs forked out when Hurricane Matthew caused damage last year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor