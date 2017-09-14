Judge's Former Assistant Pleads Guilty To Credit Card Fraud

Prosecutors in Arkansas accused the former administrative assistant of using public money to buy personal items including a diamond ring, sequined throw pillows and a tuxedo for her dog.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's said that to really understand a person's values, you've got to look at where they spend their money, or in this case, someone else's. A former administrative assistant for a judge in Arkansas pled guilty to credit card fraud. Prosecutors accused her of using public money to buy personal items, including a diamond ring, sequined throw pillows and a tuxedo for her dog - because if you're ever going to be caught for theft, you and your best friend should go down in style. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.