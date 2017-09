Hurricane Irma Deals An Unprecedented Blow To Florida's Citrus Industry Florida's orange industry has struggled in recent years — plagued by development gobbling up land and citrus diseases devastating the crop. Now Hurricane Irma has dealt it another blow.

Florida's orange industry has struggled in recent years — plagued by development gobbling up land and citrus diseases devastating the crop. Now Hurricane Irma has dealt it another blow.