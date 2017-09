After More Than 20 Years, Newark, N.J., Regains Control Of Public Schools The public school system in Newark, N.J., will be returned to local control for the first time in more than 20 years. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who attended and taught in Newark Public Schools for years.

