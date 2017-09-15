Accessibility links

Anab Jain: Can A Glimpse Of Tomorrow, Change Our Decisions Today? It's hard to imagine how the future might look and feel. Anab Jain wants to change that. She designs prototypes of potentially grim futures to raise awareness of our choices in the present.
NPR logo

Anab Jain: Can A Glimpse Of Tomorrow, Change Our Decisions Today?

Listen · 12:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547886265/551020590" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Anab Jain: Can A Glimpse Of Tomorrow, Change Our Decisions Today?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Anab Jain: Can A Glimpse Of Tomorrow, Change Our Decisions Today?

Anab Jain: Can A Glimpse Of Tomorrow, Change Our Decisions Today?

Listen · 12:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547886265/551020590" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Future Consequences.

About Anab Jain's TED Talk

It's hard to imagine how the future might look and feel. Anab Jain wants to change that. She designs prototypes of potentially grim futures to raise awareness of our choices in the present.

About Anab Jain

Designer Anab Jain co-founded Superflux, a design and film studio that explores potential future scenarios associated with climate change, income inequality, and artificial intelligence, among other topics.

Jain is also a TED Fellow and head of industrial design at the University of Applied Arts Vienna. Her work has won awards at UNESCO, Apple, and the Geneva Human Rights Film Festival.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.