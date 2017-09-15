Accessibility links

Sam Harris: What Happens When Humans Develop Super Intelligent AI? Does superhuman artificial intelligence sound like science fiction? Not for Sam Harris. He says it's not a question of if but when — with potentially destructive consequences.
NPR logo

Sam Harris: What Happens When Humans Develop Super Intelligent AI?

Listen · 12:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547886482/551022366" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sam Harris: What Happens When Humans Develop Super Intelligent AI?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Sam Harris: What Happens When Humans Develop Super Intelligent AI?

Sam Harris: What Happens When Humans Develop Super Intelligent AI?

Listen · 12:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547886482/551022366" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Future Consequences.

About Sam Harris's TED Talk

Does superhuman artificial intelligence sound like science fiction? Not for Sam Harris. He says it's not a question of if but when — with potentially destructive consequences.

About Sam Harris

Sam Harris is a writer, neuroscientist, philosopher, and host of the podcast, Waking Up With Sam Harris.

He has written five New York Times best-sellers, and his writings cover a range of topics from neuroscience and religion to violence and human reasoning.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.